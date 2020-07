By Russ and Tiña De Maris

At first glance, we thought it might be a Photoshop-phooley. But if it is, somebody’s gone to a lot of work to even bring in a realistic tire track in the gravel. So is this Re-Bounder for real?

Perhaps it’s someone’s idea of the best rig for apocalyptic escapes. Or maybe they’re just really adventurous, and heading out where no man[‘s RV] has gone before. Either way, we’re not betting that the crockery in the cupboard will survive the journey!