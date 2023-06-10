Tour this Class A motorhome with TWO bedrooms: 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y

There is a lot to like about the Fleetwood Fortis gas-powered Class A motorhome, along with a few questionable features. In the video below, John and Sherri from Amped to Glamp give us a tour.
One of my favorite features of this rig is found on the exterior: its truly functional outdoor kitchen. You can easily feed a crowd from this space that comes equipped with:
- A slide out outdoor griddle
- Small refrigerator
- A cabinet
- A drawer
- Lots of counter and food prep space
- A quick hookup for an outdoor hose
The actual indoor kitchen isn’t shabby either. There is a ton of solid surface counter space that extends to the sink covers.
More kitchen features:
- Stainless steel farmhouse-style sink
- Three-burner stainless steel cooktop
- Stainless steel residential-style refrigerator and freezer
- Convection microwave oven
This rig might make a good choice for those who work on the road. Not only is there a pop-up desk in front of the roomy passenger seat, but the driver and passenger captain’s chairs spin and a small worktable can go between them.
While the cab area in many Class As can be wasted space, this one houses a drop-down bunk for extra sleeping space in addition to its workspace capabilities.
A small jackknife sofa in the living area converts to a kid-sized bed (or a short adult).
The long L-shaped dinette also converts to a sleeping space.
The master bedroom is in a slide and features lots of light and windows, ample storage space, and what looks to be a queen-sized bed. There’s even a built-in CPAP station on the cabinet over the bed. Whether or not situating this machine over your head is a good thing seems to be a topic of controversy. Since I have never used one, I can’t weigh in on that.
The amount of wardrobe space, both hanging and drawers, is HUGE. I could probably pack everything I own for all four seasons and all occasions and still have plenty of room left over. There’s even extra storage tucked away behind the bedroom TV.
The biggest surprise of this rig is behind the master bedroom and that is second bedroom!
While it was designed for kids, plenty of adults would be comfortable in there too. There is comfortable lounge seating that converts to a bed, as well as a bunk bed. A closet in the second bedroom conceals a combo washer/dryer. There’s even a half-bath attached for nighttime bathroom visits, and a TV and entertainment center.
In general, I love the light, airy, clean look of the décor. It’s amazing how using light colors can really open a small space up.
What’s not to like about it?
You’ll find a full bathroom in the center of the coach with ample cabinet space. However, this room has some less-than-desirable features:
- The toilet sits too high
- There is a big step up to get into the shower
- The shower is pretty tight
- Personally, I hate glass shower doors, both for the hassle they are to keep clean and the weight they add.
I have to say that I would like this layout far better were the bathroom in the middle. But since there is a half-bath in the back it kind of makes up for it. Nonetheless, at some point, the kids (or grandkids) are going to have to go through their parents’ (or grandparents’) bedroom to get to and from theirs.
An important and misleading thing is the towing capacity. The video advises you to do the math because having a hitch rated for 8,000 pounds, this rig really can’t tow that much. Yow!
Biggest pros and cons of the 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y
The video ends with John’s pet peeve and Sherri’s favorite feature.
John did not like the fact that his feet were dangling like a child’s while using the toilet.
Sherri especially liked the back bedroom that’s perfect for traveling with the kids or grandkids, but would also make a perfect private office space.
More features on the 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y
- Outdoor kitchen with pull-out flat griddle and quick-connect spray down hose and storage
- Exterior shower
- Passenger seat pop-up workstation/desk
- 55 amps
- Water filtration system throughout the coach
- Enclosed exterior waste station and discharge valves
- Roof vent rain covers
- Slide out awning toppers above all slide outs
- LED-lit electric patio awning and patio lights
- Automatic hydraulic leveling jacks
- King Universal satellite system
- Garmin collision mitigation system
- Black tank San-T-Flush system
- 5500 w Onan quiet generator
- Single 2000 w inverter
- Two pass-through storage bays plus other large storage bays
- Rearview camera
2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y Specs
- GVWR: 26,000 lbs.
- GCWR: 30,000 lbs.
- Hitch rating: 8,000 lbs.
- 3-liter Ford V-8 engine
- 350 horsepower
- Length: 36’11”
- Vacu-Bond aluminum framed construction sidewalls, roof, and floor
- Full coverage heavy-duty undercoating
- Heated fresh water and holding tanks
- 4 6V deep cycle batteries
- 80-gallon fuel tank
- MSRP: At the show where the tour was filmed it is shown for sale at $165,995, but it looks like the original MSRP is $249K
Learn more about Fleetwood Fortis motorhomes.
