Tour this Class A motorhome with TWO bedrooms: 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y

There is a lot to like about the Fleetwood Fortis gas-powered Class A motorhome, along with a few questionable features. In the video below, John and Sherri from Amped to Glamp give us a tour.

One of my favorite features of this rig is found on the exterior: its truly functional outdoor kitchen. You can easily feed a crowd from this space that comes equipped with:

A slide out outdoor griddle

Small refrigerator

A cabinet

A drawer

Lots of counter and food prep space

A quick hookup for an outdoor hose

The actual indoor kitchen isn’t shabby either. There is a ton of solid surface counter space that extends to the sink covers.

More kitchen features:

Stainless steel farmhouse-style sink

Three-burner stainless steel cooktop

Stainless steel residential-style refrigerator and freezer

Convection microwave oven

This rig might make a good choice for those who work on the road. Not only is there a pop-up desk in front of the roomy passenger seat, but the driver and passenger captain’s chairs spin and a small worktable can go between them.

While the cab area in many Class As can be wasted space, this one houses a drop-down bunk for extra sleeping space in addition to its workspace capabilities.

A small jackknife sofa in the living area converts to a kid-sized bed (or a short adult).

The long L-shaped dinette also converts to a sleeping space.

The master bedroom is in a slide and features lots of light and windows, ample storage space, and what looks to be a queen-sized bed. There’s even a built-in CPAP station on the cabinet over the bed. Whether or not situating this machine over your head is a good thing seems to be a topic of controversy. Since I have never used one, I can’t weigh in on that.

The amount of wardrobe space, both hanging and drawers, is HUGE. I could probably pack everything I own for all four seasons and all occasions and still have plenty of room left over. There’s even extra storage tucked away behind the bedroom TV.

The biggest surprise of this rig is behind the master bedroom and that is second bedroom!

While it was designed for kids, plenty of adults would be comfortable in there too. There is comfortable lounge seating that converts to a bed, as well as a bunk bed. A closet in the second bedroom conceals a combo washer/dryer. There’s even a half-bath attached for nighttime bathroom visits, and a TV and entertainment center.

In general, I love the light, airy, clean look of the décor. It’s amazing how using light colors can really open a small space up.

What’s not to like about it?

You’ll find a full bathroom in the center of the coach with ample cabinet space. However, this room has some less-than-desirable features:

The toilet sits too high

There is a big step up to get into the shower

The shower is pretty tight

Personally, I hate glass shower doors, both for the hassle they are to keep clean and the weight they add.

I have to say that I would like this layout far better were the bathroom in the middle. But since there is a half-bath in the back it kind of makes up for it. Nonetheless, at some point, the kids (or grandkids) are going to have to go through their parents’ (or grandparents’) bedroom to get to and from theirs.

An important and misleading thing is the towing capacity. The video advises you to do the math because having a hitch rated for 8,000 pounds, this rig really can’t tow that much. Yow!

Biggest pros and cons of the 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y

The video ends with John’s pet peeve and Sherri’s favorite feature.

John did not like the fact that his feet were dangling like a child’s while using the toilet.

Sherri especially liked the back bedroom that’s perfect for traveling with the kids or grandkids, but would also make a perfect private office space.

More features on the 2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y

Outdoor kitchen with pull-out flat griddle and quick-connect spray down hose and storage

Exterior shower

Passenger seat pop-up workstation/desk

55 amps

Water filtration system throughout the coach

Enclosed exterior waste station and discharge valves

Roof vent rain covers

Slide out awning toppers above all slide outs

LED-lit electric patio awning and patio lights

Automatic hydraulic leveling jacks

King Universal satellite system

Garmin collision mitigation system

Black tank San-T-Flush system

5500 w Onan quiet generator

Single 2000 w inverter

Two pass-through storage bays plus other large storage bays

Rearview camera

2023 Fleetwood Fortis 36Y Specs

GVWR: 26,000 lbs.

GCWR: 30,000 lbs.

Hitch rating: 8,000 lbs.

3-liter Ford V-8 engine

350 horsepower

Length: 36’11”

Vacu-Bond aluminum framed construction sidewalls, roof, and floor

Full coverage heavy-duty undercoating

Heated fresh water and holding tanks

4 6V deep cycle batteries

80-gallon fuel tank

MSRP: At the show where the tour was filmed it is shown for sale at $165,995, but it looks like the original MSRP is $249K

Learn more about Fleetwood Fortis motorhomes.

##RVT1108b