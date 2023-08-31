Thursday, August 31, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

How to clean and prep RV roof sealants and surface before resealing

By Dustin Simpson
0

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups posted the below photo and wrote, “Can I get some info on the product needed and tips for fixing this, please?” She wanted to know how to clean and prep RV roof sealants before beginning the resealing process.

Picture provided by Sally R. in the Grand Design RV Owners – In The RV Shop Group.

If you find yourself asking: How do I clean and prep the roof sealants and surface before resealing with Alpha or Dicor self-leveling sealant?—I have answers.

Cleaning your RV roof sealants and or surface before resealing

  • Sweep or blow off anything on the roof surface.
  • Once the surface is clean from debris, you can wipe down the area with Acrysol body de-greaser or mineral spirits to clean the surface. Acrysol will remove any of the old dirt and oils from the roof and sealant surface.
  • If there is anything loose, you will need to remove it prior to sealing. If the molding is loose, you will need to secure it back in place before resealing.
  • When everything is secured properly, then you are ready to begin the resealing process.

Once you have the sealants cleaned to your desired level, you can then start the sealing process.

cleaning old RV roof sealants
Make sure that anything loose gets scraped off.

DIY product links:

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2200

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
U.S. states ranked for road rage incidents—Are you headed for the worst state?

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE