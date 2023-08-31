U.S. states ranked for road rage incidents—Are you headed for the worst state?

Three years ago, RVtravel.com ran this plaintive reader comment: “Dear RV Shrink: I have an ongoing problem with road rage. He sits right next to me in the motorhome and swears a blue streak at the outside world as we drive down the road. If we are in rural areas he seems like a perfectly normal, compassionate human being. When we get into heavy traffic congestion, construction zones, or have to turn around because of a missed turn, he goes nutso!” Happily, it seems road-raging RVers aren’t too common—but there are plenty of other road-raging drivers out there.

Worst state—one of the most sought after by tourists

The folks at Forbes Advisor just published the findings of a poll ranking the nation’s 50 states in order of road rage incidents experienced by poll respondents. Could an RV road trip take you to one of the states where you could most likely encounter “confrontational drivers”? If seeing the Grand Canyon is on your bucket list, watch out! Arizona gets the “top dishonor” for the most road rage. Why so?

To quote Forbes: “The Grand Canyon State ranked second worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (22.5%) and tied with Oklahoma for having the third highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated (70.5%).

“31.5% of Arizona drivers reported that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them, the fifth highest amount in the nation.

“Additionally, Arizona ranks sixth worst for both the percentage of drivers who experience road rage very frequently in their home state (31.5%) and the percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted, cursed at or threatened by another driver (81%).”

Top 10 list of shame

Here’s the “Top 10 Road Rage” list of states with the most confrontational drivers, according to the Forbes Advisor Poll. Incidentally, to put it all together, Forbes sought the experiences of 10,000 licensed drivers comparing all 50 states across nine key metrics.

1. Arizona

2. Rhode Island

3. West Virginia

4. Virginia

5. Oklahoma

6. Alabama

7. Connecticut

8. Illinois

9. Texas

10. Ohio

Reasons for rage?

So what’s behind all this pavement incivility? We’re not sure if survey respondents were ‘fessing up to their own feelings, or projecting what may have caused their road rage experiences. But here’s how the survey showed the “why” of road rage:

Heavy traffic (39.35%)

Already feeling stressed (38.06%)

Running late (33.89%)

Already feeling angry (32.49%)

Feeling tired (26.86%)

Want to avoid the road ragers? Forbes found, “Four of the top 10 states with the most polite drivers are in the Pacific and West, including Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and New Mexico.”

Have you ever been the victim of a road rage incident? We’d like to hear from you. Use the “return card” link below. Please use “road rage” as your subject line.

##RVT1120b