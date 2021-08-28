Ladies: An easy, foolproof, affordable way to color your hair while RVing

Many of us weren’t born with the allure of Jamie Lee Curtis in her stunning “au natural” gray. It compliments her complexion. She’s lucky. Most of us aren’t. Like many of us, as my gray began to emerge, my hairstylist recommended simple highlighting.

As the years ticked on and gray became more prevalent, it was time for more color, more highlights, and more often. Now I’m hooked and I can’t turn the clock back.

Decades too late

I’ve since chided myself that I let the stylists persuade me into coloring in the first place. My Danish ethnicity favors ash-blonde hair on the cool side. It’s been an uphill battle ever since to maintain my natural-looking color! Want complications? Try locating a new stylist that isn’t colorblind or scissor-happy that you’d gladly go back to see. More likely, the inevitable occurs as you gaze in the mirror watching the racing stripe appear. It’s just a matter of time before you react.

You can have salon color while you travel

The first DIY root touch-up with off-the-shelf light ash-blonde color was a disaster. After querying a friend, I decided to trial eSalon’s personalized hair color kit. I emailed eSalon first and after their informative response, I followed up with a meet-and-greet telephone call prior to setting up my personal profile, including the formulation given by my last colorist, and uploaded a picture. Additionally, I noted that my hair also required toning to eliminate the brassiness. After a consultation, I ordered my customized kit.

Personalized instructions included

As I unpacked my kit, I was impressed with the components. The box stuff you buy off-the-shelf doesn’t compare. This kit includes a stain protector and remover for your face and neck (if you’re sloppy), two pairs of gloves, special shampoo and conditioner.

And for me, there is a toning tint for the elimination of brassiness I am to use intermittently. eSalon provided instructions that I taped to the wall for ease of use.

Color me purple!

Yeah, that’s me, gooey purple and all. And now that I’ve completed the first trial regimen, I will happily color my roots more often and save a ton of money. As I travel, eSalon will mail each kit to the RV campground of my choosing, at a date I specify. Their follow-up has been exceptional and I have since chatted with two colorists to ensure my profile states to wait for the next address change prior to shipping.

I’m a believer. It worked for me.

So far, I am duly impressed with their products. I may endeavor to highlight a few strands next time. But, for the money, I couldn’t come close to comparing the cost to visiting a salon. I saved well over $100 and spent less than $40 including the toner. Now, if I could only cut my own hair. Darn!

You can start personalizing your own kit here.

P.S. If you don’t have a cape, you can cut a plastic garbage bag and use it as a cape to protect your clothes. They also sell a myriad of products to strengthen and improve the health of your hair.

##RVT1015