If you enjoy this newsletter, please tell us why!

Hello, friends! If you landed on this page we hope it means you’re here to tell us why you enjoy one or more of our newsletters and/or the RVtravel.com website.

Have we made a difference in your RVing lives? Have you learned something that has saved you grief – maybe you learned about a dangerous RV hot skin condition and then one day experienced such a condition, and you knew what to do to save yourself from a serious shock or even worse? Did we help you buy your RV smartly? Did we convince you to avoid a rip-off 20-year loan? Did you blow a front tire, but knew how to react because of the safety videos we’ve posted repeatedly to alert you about what to do to avoid a disaster?

Or is it simply our good looks? Our sense of humor? Our charm and wisdom? We cook, we clean, we repair, we tell jokes, we give good advice… what more could you want for free (of course, some of you donate to help our cause – Thanks!).

It would mean a lot to us if you would fill out the form below. We’ll post some of your comments.

Thanks for taking the time to do this – we really appreciate it. We couldn’t do what we do without fabulous friends like you! You keep our wheels turning.