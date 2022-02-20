Saturday, February 19, 2022

Pickup Trucks

Consumer Reports’ full-size truck slam; Only 2022 Ram 1500 praised

By James Raia
Ram has introduced two trucks available at dealerships later this year.
Modern half-ton trucks were once called upon only as workhorses; now they’re also expected to be luxury vehicles. It’s a difficult task, which Consumer Reports believes is accomplished among new trucks only by the 2022 Ram 1500.

In the publication’s just-released yearly assessment, the Ram tallied 75 out of 100 in a multi-category system. It was by far the highest score among full-size trucks.

The 2022 Ram 1500 received Consumer Reports' top full-size pickup truck ratings.
The 2021 Ford F-150 was second in calculations, tallying 58 out of 100. No General Motors truck scored more than 50.

The Ram’s highest scores included its transmission (an eight-speed ZF unit), its rear seat comfort, and its cargo area. Owners ranked it highly in driving experience (88/100) and comfort (92/100).

Consumer Reports praised the Ram 1500’s interior design, including its storage space and the quality of in-cab drink holders, trays and compartments. The publication also likes the Ram’s “cargo management system” of bed-top toolboxes.

The Ram’s weakest area is fuel economy. It’s powered by a naturally-aspirated V6 or a 5.7L HEMI V8. A mild-hybrid eTorque system adds a couple of mpg, but competitors are tossing V8s in favor of turbocharged and fully-hybrid V6s.

Ram also offers the 1500 with the highly efficient EcoDiesel V6. Consumer Reports rated its city efficiency at 11 mpg. It received 24 mpg on the highway, with a combined 17 mpg.

Consumer Reports was also impressed with the Ram’s quiet ride, responsive steering and overall comfort.

A fully-equipped Ram 1500 can tow up to 12,750 pounds. Its maximum payload is 2,325 pounds, and it can be ordered with a 6’4″ bed. It also has advanced driver-aid software to use to back up trailers.

The Ram 1500 was marked down for a lack of visibility over the hood and through its thick windshield pillars. The truck counteracts the problem with blindspot detection, backup cameras and available parking assist.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

