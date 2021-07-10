Saturday, July 10, 2021
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Ram charges ahead with two more new 2022 pickup trucks

By James Raia
0
Ram will debut two new pickup trucks, later this year, including the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T front 3/4.
Ram will debut two new pickup trucks, later this year, including the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T front 3/4.

Continuing its recent expansion of trucks, Ram has announced two new 2022 pickup trucks: the Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T.

The models offer customized performance features standard including a cold-end exhaust, cold-air intake, performance pages, paddle shifters and a console-mounted performance floor shifter.

Ram has introduced two trucks available at dealerships later this year.
Ram has introduced two new pickup trucks available at dealerships later this year.

Ram 1500 G/T models feature a sport performance hood and G/T decals to distinguish them from the rest of the Rebel and Laramie offerings. A factory-installed cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake, available through Mopar, are also standard.

New Ram trucks: Lots of standard stuff

Performance pages are included on the 2022 Ram 1500 G/T as standard equipment and give drivers the tools necessary to become familiar with their vehicle’s performance. The app provides access to real-time vehicle performance information, including timers (such as 0-60 mph elapsed time), g-force, gauges and engine performance. The data can be downloaded to a USB stick.

The Ram 1500 G/T models feature a number of firsts for non-TRX models. These include paddle shifters, a console-mounted performance shifter and a metal pedal kit. A G/T-specific interior offers bucket seats that feature the G/T logo with high bolsters and all-weather floor mats from Mopar.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are available in a Crew Cab configuration with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,480; the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T starts at $55,375. Both prices exclude a $1,695 destination fee.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T will debut at dealerships later this year.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

