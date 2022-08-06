RVtravel.com Photo Contest, August 6, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Wednesday and Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday RVtravel.com newsletter and every Wednesday RV Daily Tips Newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Now, it’s your turn to choose the one photo out of the five below you like the best. You can only vote once per day (once per 24 hours). That means you can come back tomorrow at the same time or later (if the contest is still open) and vote again. The photo that receives the most votes by midnight tomorrow night, August 7, earns the reader who took it a $50 Amazon gift card.

Today’s Photos

Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), August 7.

Photo 11-1

From reader Janice Lewis: “At the Grand Canyon, North Rim, viewing from lodge.”

Photo 11-2

From reader Richard Kanatzar: “Harvest Host at an Alpaca Ranch. We camped here and learned a lot.”

Photo 11-3

From reader Larry Chasey: “The Superstition Mountains.”

Photo 11-4

From reader Christine Gray: “This was taken in the last few days during our visit to Grand Teton NP.”

Photos 11-5

From reader Laura Shank: “We were hiking in Arches National Park, turned a corner, and found this little cave. I went into the cave and looked back out and this was the view. It reminded me of a little fairy cave. The light was just perfect. We were thrilled to find this hidden gem.”

