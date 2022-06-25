Saturday, June 25, 2022

Just for fun

Introducing our new photo contest with a $50 weekly prize

By RV Travel
We’re looking for your photos to share with RVtravel.com readers every Saturday. The subject matter can be anything, as long as you took the photo and have the rights to use it where you wish. Anything goes — beautiful scenery (with an RV in it, perhaps?), a funny sign, or a friend or family member posed in front of a famous landmark. Or maybe submit a selfie of you and a friend that is especially fun or interesting. Anything goes (as long as it’s G-rated, of course). Be sure to include a 20-30 word caption to accompany the photo.

Each Saturday we’ll post five photos from five different people. RV Travel readers can vote for their favorite, up to one time a day through Tuesday — so that’s four days to vote, one vote a day per individual. The photo that gets the most votes by Tuesday at midnight (Pacific time) earns its photographer a $50 Amazon gift certificate!

So, check each Saturday to see if your photo appears and, if so, be sure to tell your friends and family to vote for it. Post the address of the contest page (along with your photo) to your Social Media accounts, too, and urge your friends and followers to share it with others.

Photos that make people smile are always good candidates to win!

CONTEST RULES:

  • Submit a maximum of one photo per week.
  • You can only win the contest once a month.
  • If you break any rules, you’ll be banned from participating again.
  • Once you are declared the winner, we will send you an email notifying you. You’ll have 36 hours to respond in order to win. If you don’t respond by then, you’ll forfeit the prize.

Use the form below to upload your photo. Your name and email will only be used for the contest, nothing else, but we’ll need both to contact you.

Okay, let’s have some fun!

