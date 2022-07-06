Wednesday, July 6, 2022

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, July 6, 2022

By RV Travel
Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Wednesday and Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday RV Travel Newsletter and every Wednesday RV Daily Tips Newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Now, it’s your turn to choose the one photo out of the five below you like the best. You can only vote once per day (once per 24 hours). That means you can come back tomorrow at the same time or later (if the contest is still open) and vote again. The photo that receives the most votes by midnight (Pacific time) tomorrow night, July 7, earns the reader who took it a $50 Amazon gift card.

Spread the word

Make sure you check back every Saturday and Wednesday so you can tell your friends and family to vote! Email or text them the link to this page, and make sure to share it on social media too. If your photo gets the most votes, you win!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), July 7, 2022

• • • CLICK TO SEE LAST SATURDAY’S PHOTO AND THE WINNER • • •

Photo 2-1

From reader Ron Betzing: “My morning ride.”

Photo 2-2

From reader Mike Rooney: “My buddy, Tucker.”

Photo 2-3

From reader Marilyn Cook: “Raccoon family trapped in the emptied dumpster at Kissimmee Prairie State Park in the early morning. The park ranger came with a big stick that he leaned against the side so they could escape.”

Photo 2-4

From reader James Coleman: “My girls and me at Carolina Pines RV Resort Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

Photos 2-5

From reader John Baxley: “A gorge in Watkins Glenn, NY.”

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO

Submit a photo and read the official contest rules here.

The next contest will be Saturday, July 9th. Check back then to see if your photo has been featured and to see today’s winner.

