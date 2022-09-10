RVtravel.com Photo Contest, September 10, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions.

You and your friends and family can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning.

Good luck!

Voting ends Friday, September 16th, at midnight Pacific time.

Today’s Photos

Photo 21-1

From reader Nicole Dunn: “Lake Irwin, Colorado, in the early morning. Such a great memory: lots of fish, paddling around, and generally enjoying the outdoors.”

Photo 21-2

From reader Robert Thompson: “Caught this guy on my fifth wheel awning one morning while in the process of rolling up my awning prior to departing the campground.”

Photo 21-3

From reader Frank Teale: “Crystal mine in Colorado. Up a 6-mile rugged 4-wheel road.”

Photo 21-4

From reader Jim Pullen: “The end of a perfect day.”

Photos 21-5

From reader Mike Howe: “Top of the morning at Apalachicola Bay, on the western panhandle, Florida. This was late March 2022, when Leone and I were headed home to a cold northern state. Wished we would have stayed longer at the campground but, alas, it was all filled up.”