Saturday, October 1, 2022

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, October 1, 2022

By RV Travel
0

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

  • Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions
  • You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning. 

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), October 7th.

Photo 24-1

From reader Martin Smith: “‘Field of dreams.’ The beautiful sunflower fields of Stambolovo, a beautiful village in South Bulgaria.”

Photo 24-2

From reader Dean Fickbohm: “Our favorite campsite in Colorado at the end of a beautiful day.”

Photo 24-3

From reader Sue Norwood: “Denali from the park road on a clear day in late summer 2012 (Denali NP, Alaska).”

Photo 24-4

From reader Frank Lombard: “A raven harassing an eagle.”

Photos 24-5

From reader Randy Kunath: “Primitive Camping in Lincoln NF enjoying the amazing starscape.”

