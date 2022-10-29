Friday, October 28, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
LifestylesJust for fun

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, October 29, 2022

By RV Travel
0

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

  • Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions
  • You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning. 

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), November 4, 2022

Photo 28-1

From reader Paul Riconscente: “Yellowstone Lake in early May 2021.”

Photo 28-2

From reader Tom Sikora:With the Canadian border finally open, we are touring the beautiful Maritimes. This is in Blue Rocks, Nova Scotia.”

Photo 28-3

From reader John Ingebretson: “Mule deer in Fruita Campground, Capital Reef NP.”

Photo 28-4

From reader Don Davis: “Route 66, Albuquerque. This sign is east of Coors Blvd on Central Ave. Full moons in December through March are the only times the moon aligns straight down Route 66 over this sign. Moon elevation and time varies between months.”

Photos 28-5

From reader David Pelino: “Valley of Fire, Nevada, Mountain Goat.”

Advertisement/Affiliate

Book is a must-have for state park campers!
This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Excellent Facebook Groups
NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
RV engineer answers: Is maximum towing capacity just smoke and mirrors?
Next article
‘The Diabetic Cyclist’: Introductions are in order!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.