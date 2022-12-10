Friday, December 9, 2022

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, December 10, 2023

By RV Travel
Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

How it works

  • Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions
  • You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning. 

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), Friday, December 16, 2023.

*Please note: This contest will end at the end of the month. More than 2,000 photos have been submitted and while we love (!!) seeing them every week, it, unfortunately, takes us way (waaaaaay) too long to sort through them all. We’re spending hours on this contest, which only generates a little bit of interest week after week. Thank you to all who submitted—it’s been a pleasure looking through your lens.

Photo 34-1

From reader Robert Coleman: “Reflections of Zion. This is a reflection of Mountain in Zion campground on our RV. It is NOT a windshield protector. 🙂 Perfect timing, when I turned around and caught this from my cell phone. My wife (Sharron) and I love it!”

Photo 34-2

From reader John Mclain: “I was trying to stay ahead of the incoming rain storm in Moab, Utah. I stopped, knowing the rain was close, turned and saw this view. Took the shot and hightailed on down the road.”

Photo 34-3

From reader Joe Cabaleiro: “My wife taking in the view during a sunrise hike at Bryce Canyon NP.”

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Photo 34-4

From reader Nancy Feagans: “This ever-changing view of the Point Vicente lighthouse from the coastal Bluff trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, never gets old.”

Photos 34-5

From reader Barbara Froelich: “While visiting Iceland, we rented a camper and explored the countryside. Views like this were everywhere!”

