RVtravel.com Photo Contest, December 24, 2022

Photo 36-1

From reader Chuck Greco: “This is one of the many waterfalls found in Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio. There are tons of hiking trails there, and many are very short with beautiful scenery. If it’s not on your list of parks to visit, I’d recommend you put it on!”

Photo 36-2

From reader Larry Renna: “The Bald Eagle is making a significant recovery. It continues to be a proud representation of our great country. This shot was taken from our seasonal campsite in northeast PA.”

Photo 36-3

From reader Bill Kocken: “This a panoramic view taken from the rim of the crater at Crater Lake National Park. The photo spans nearly 180 degrees, from North, which is on the left, to South on the right. The air up there is very clear, with almost no humidity and no light pollution.”

Photo 36-4

From reader Susan Weiss-Abrams: “Afternoon light captures the ruins of Prince William’s Church Parish aka Old Sheldon Church, built in 1751-57, partially burned during American Revolution. The site includes a historic cemetery and is located in Yemassee, SC.”

Photos 36-5

From reader Terry Buzbee: “We were traveling up the Pacific Coast Hiway stopping along the way at scenic points of interest. This is one of the pictures I took.”