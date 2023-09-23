Cool RV Tools: Meet the Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper

These “cool tools” are tools and gadgets that we actually use in the RV industry! We also believe they will be helpful to you. Today, we’re looking at the Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper.

The Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper

This is a great RV gadget for your drill gun or impact gun. It comes as a two-pack and has a high-strength 3M adhesive bit holder. This add-on is for easy access to six driver bits on the side of your power drill or driver gun.



The Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper allows us to carry most of the common RV bits with us at all times. The last thing you want to do is be on an RV roof and find out that you forgot a bit to remove something.



Everyone in our RV shop uses these … probably because I bought them. Stay tuned for more cool RV tools and gadgets to come.

