Saturday, September 23, 2023

Cool RV Tools: Meet the Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper

By Dustin Simpson
These “cool tools” are tools and gadgets that we actually use in the RV industry! We also believe they will be helpful to you. Today, we’re looking at the Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper.

The Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper

This is a great RV gadget for your drill gun or impact gun. It comes as a two-pack and has a high-strength 3M adhesive bit holder. This add-on is for easy access to six driver bits on the side of your power drill or driver gun.
A photo of the Spider Holster
The Spider Tool Holster Bitgripper allows us to carry most of the common RV bits with us at all times. The last thing you want to do is be on an RV roof and find out that you forgot a bit to remove something.

Everyone in our RV shop uses these … probably because I bought them. Stay tuned for more cool RV tools and gadgets to come.

DIY product links:

Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
