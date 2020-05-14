Hilarious small town crime reports

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

When I was a roving reporter, back in the days when an issue of a small town weekly newspaper was 25-cents, I bought them often. I loved reading the crime reports. Sure, small towns have major crime at times, but the little weeklies tended to run stories about crimes not so “big time,” and often unintentionally funny.

One of the funniest I recall seeing was actually a “fire call. The local fire department responded to a call about a fire on the Main Street. The “fire” it turned out, was a burning potato chip bag. I am not kidding.

Here are a few actual crime reports that I found recently in the Grass Valley, California Union Newspaper, which I read online periodically. I lived in the area for many years, so like to check in to see what’s happening. These reports brought a smile to my face:

• A panic alarm was received from Amber Loop, and the resident advised his parrot activated the alarm.

• A caller said, “Is this an emergency? I need Taco Bell,” then hung up.

•A caller wanted to know if the MGM Grand (Hotel Casino) was open, and was advised not to call 911.

• A man reported he let a woman stay with him, violating the restraining order he had against her. She brought another man home, hit the caller with a shoe and was refusing to leave.

• A woman reported her daughter walked into the house, took the family cat and left.

• A man from Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported a Middle Eastern person with carrier pigeons. He knows this “might sound strange,” but terrorists are trying to find new ways of infiltrating the country.

• A caller from Wolf Creek Road and Kodiak Lane reported an ongoing issue with at-large goats.

Please send any small time crime reports you come across to diane@rvtravel.com. We’ll post them from time to time.