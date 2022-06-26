Cruiser RV recall: Cracked LP gas fitting could cause fire

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2022 Shadow Cruiser, Embrace, MPG, Radiance, Hitch, Twilight, and Stryker travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. Nearly 3,000 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the fittings, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in July 17, 2022. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-574-206-7920. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 99.03.21.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1058b