Saturday, June 25, 2022

Video shows horrific trailer crashes in Australia. New owners blamed

By RV Travel
The news video (below) from Australia discusses the increase in crashes of travel trailers (caravans, as they are called there) with dash camera footage showing horrific crash scenes. Like in the U.S., the popularity of caravanning has boomed Down Under as foreign travel has declined because of COVID.

The video opens with footage of a car towing a trailer as it goes out of control. The conversation in the car of the driver and his passenger is recorded, including after the dust settles. The men had taken driving courses that should have helped them when they began to lose control, but as the passenger said, “The problem is that your brain doesn’t think that way in an emergency.”

Another crash video shows the rescue of an older couple who were trapped in their car, then moments after they were pulled out, the car exploded.

Several experts on caravan crashes explain that the main reason for the accidents is uneven weight distribution in the RV and inexperienced drivers.

Anyone who tows a trailer, or plans to, should watch this video and then make the effort to either take a driving class or research how to prevent trailer crashes like these, which, as you will see, can be devastating.

