Friday, December 31, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Cruiser RV recalls some trailers for wrong tire information

By RV Travel
0

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Shadow Cruiser and 2022 Twilight travel trailers. The Federal and Certification labels may indicate incorrect tire information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheel and Rims – Other Than Passenger Cars.”

Incorrect tire information can allow the operator to install incorrect replacement tires, which can affect towing, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Cruiser will mail owners replacement certification labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2022. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-574-206-7920. Cruiser’s number for this recall is RC000157.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1033b

Previous articleThis quiz guesses where you’re from depending on what you call certain items
Next articleOverloaded pickup? Your taillight might tell you!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.