Cruiser RV recalls some trailers for wrong tire information

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Shadow Cruiser and 2022 Twilight travel trailers. The Federal and Certification labels may indicate incorrect tire information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheel and Rims – Other Than Passenger Cars.”

Incorrect tire information can allow the operator to install incorrect replacement tires, which can affect towing, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Cruiser will mail owners replacement certification labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2022. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-574-206-7920. Cruiser’s number for this recall is RC000157.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

