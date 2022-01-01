This quiz guesses where you’re from depending on what you call certain items

Decades ago, Harvard University’s linguistics professor, Bert Vaux, designed a language survey for English-speaking folks. Vaux wanted to see if the words and phrases people use in their everyday language could help identify where they lived. Turns out, there are many, many regional words and phrases that are unique to specific areas of the United States. For example: Do you drink water from a “drinking fountain” or a “water fountain?” Perhaps neither! If you’re from Boston or Milwaukee, you might drink water from a “bubbler.”

Exact same thing but different names

I think Professor Vaux had a fascinating idea. It’s fun learning the different names people give to the items we use every day. That’s why I plan to implement an unofficial survey of my own. (I hope that’s OK with Dr. Vaux.) I think it’ll be interesting and fun to use the following words and phrases as I survey the people we meet while RVing. You might want to try it as well.

A fun conversation starter

What do you call athletic shoes? Sneakers, tennis shoes, or something else?

What do you call a carbonated, sugary drink? Soda, pop, or Coke? (In the South, all varieties are called “Coke.”)

What do you call the miniature lobster-like creatures that live in lakes and streams? Crawfish, crayfish, or crawdads?

Where does water come from? A spigot, the tap, or a faucet?

What do you call a spider with very long legs? A granddaddy, a daddy long legs, or a granddaddy long legs?

What do you call the red liquid that tops your spaghetti? Tomato sauce, gravy, or spaghetti sauce?

What do you call a long sandwich, usually made with cold cuts, cheese, and veggies? A sub, hero, hoagie, or grinder?

What do you call the last slice of bread? The heel, end, or crust?

Take BuzzFeed’s Regional Linguistic Test

After you’ve surveyed your camping neighbors, you might want to try out BuzzFeed’s quiz. It uses keywords and phrases in an attempt to determine where you live. I took the quiz, and it concluded that I must be from Michigan. I do live in the Midwest (Missouri). So, they were pretty close, regionally. You can take the quiz for yourself right here. Have fun!

