Two-day event offers guidance about owning an RV park

Have you ever thought about owning an RV park? If so, here’s your chance to learn more about whether it’s right for you.

An expert-led, two-day event for prospective RV park owners, the Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Buyer’s Workshop, will be held April 1 and 2 at the Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort in Tucson, Arizona. Participants will dive into essential analysis of purchasing, marketing and operating a successful park including guidance about campground ownership. They will learn critical themes important when considering the purchase or development of a park.

“Camping is becoming a primary mode of travel for a large segment of the population,” said Larry Brownfield, KOA’s assistant vice president of franchise development. “Our goal is to provide prospective owners the resources and tools to begin their new venture on solid footing.”

Topics of discussion will include a comprehensive look at campground ownership, an overview of the camping industry and hospitality trends. Instructors will also discuss the unique insurance needs of campgrounds.

The cost of the workshop is $300 per person or $350 per couple and includes all materials as well as some meals. To sign up visit here or contact Deedee Flanagan at 800-548-7239 or dflanagan@koa.net. To learn more about owning a KOA, visit ownaKOA.com.