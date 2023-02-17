Tell us about a crazy small-world experience you had while RVing

What’s your best small-world experience while RVing?

“It’s a Small World After All,” or so the song says. One of our readers had a terrific suggestion for a poll question and that was to ask about your best “small-world” experiences while RVing. What do we mean by this? Here are some examples:

Have you ever run into someone you knew when you were traveling far from home?

Have your campground neighbors ever been from your hometown, even though both of you were nowhere near there when you met?

Have you ever “coincidentally” met the friend of a friend while traveling?

These are just a few examples of “small-world” scenarios, and they happen all the time. I once had three separate small-world stories happen on a single night in Tokyo, Japan!

Please share your favorite RV small-world stories. We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers next week.

To participate please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)