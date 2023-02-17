Tell us about a crazy small-world experience you had while RVing

What’s your best small-world experience while RVing?
“It’s a Small World After All,” or so the song says. One of our readers had a terrific suggestion for a poll question and that was to ask about your best “small-world” experiences while RVing. What do we mean by this? Here are some examples:
- Have you ever run into someone you knew when you were traveling far from home?
- Have your campground neighbors ever been from your hometown, even though both of you were nowhere near there when you met?
- Have you ever “coincidentally” met the friend of a friend while traveling?
These are just a few examples of “small-world” scenarios, and they happen all the time. I once had three separate small-world stories happen on a single night in Tokyo, Japan!
Please share your favorite RV small-world stories. We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers next week.
To participate please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.
(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)