Friday, February 17, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
Just for fun

Tell us about a crazy small-world experience you had while RVing

By Cheri Sicard
0
RV small world

What’s your best small-world experience while RVing?

“It’s a Small World After All,” or so the song says. One of our readers had a terrific suggestion for a poll question and that was to ask about your best “small-world” experiences while RVing. What do we mean by this? Here are some examples:

  • Have you ever run into someone you knew when you were traveling far from home?
  • Have your campground neighbors ever been from your hometown, even though both of you were nowhere near there when you met?
  • Have you ever “coincidentally” met the friend of a friend while traveling?

These are just a few examples of “small-world” scenarios, and they happen all the time. I once had three separate small-world stories happen on a single night in Tokyo, Japan!

Please share your favorite RV small-world stories. We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers next week.

To participate please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Advertisement/Affiliate
Let’s GO to the Seattle RV Show! Feb 16-19
The NW’s Largest RV show returns to Lumen Field Event Center February 16-19! Twenty Local Dealers, All the new models, LOW Show prices, Free Seminars and tons of  Exhibits and Demonstrations! For Tickets and FREE PARKING CLICK HERE
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
The joys of snowbirding in Baja California, Mexico

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.