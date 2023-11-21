Thursday, November 23, 2023

Death Valley camping reopens as flood repairs continue

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Death Valley camping

While most of the nation’s parks see summer as the “high season,” tolerable temperatures make Death Valley National Park a winter visitor magnet. But earlier this year, flooding brought huge disruption to the park. Now, Death Valley camping reopens, even as crews continue to repair and reopen flood-damaged roads.

Death Valley camping reopens in these areas

Inyo Mills, at Echo Canyon. NPS photo. Click to enlarge.

Park officials say Death Valley camping is a reality along Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road, Marble Canyon Road, and Greenwater Valley Road (aka Furnace Creek Wash Road). These aren’t “campgrounds,” as such, but are open for roadside camping.

Camping permits are still required for these areas, but they are free. Permits are issued at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center. There’s no reservation system; you’ll need to get them on the day you plan on camping.

Road conditions can be rough

Road conditions are still tenuous in the park. Inyo County road crews have graded Greenwater Valley Road. While the adjoining Deadman Pass and Gold Valley Roads are now open, they are not maintained. Even 4×4 vehicles with high clearance may find conditions on Gold Valley Road to be challenging.

Bulldozer works on Cottonwood Canyon Road. NPS photo.

In other areas of the park, the National Park Service and contractors used bulldozers and graders to repair flood damage to Echo Canyon, Hole in the Wall, Cottonwood Canyon, and Marble Canyon Roads.

Check ahead for current conditions—follow this link.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Bill Byerly (@guest_262365)
11 hours ago
Thanks for the report. Have a Happy Thanksgiving to you both!

