Deer crashes into RV – takes short ride!

“Honey, there’s a deer in our bed!” Well, “honey” would have to look quick, because when the deer crashes the RV, it may not stick around long.

We’re not sure if this is a comment about the resiliency of the Cervidae species, or about the thin-wall construction of RVs. In any event, a deer crashing into your RV could ruin your whole day!

What to do if you have a deer crash

In any event, if you do happen to have a deer crash, here’s advice from California’s Department of Transportation on what to do next:

Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

Turn on your hazard lights and remain in the vehicle until you are sure it is safe.

Call emergency services if injuries are involved or the local police for property damage.

Stay away from the deer. If it is still alive, it could be confused, injured and dangerous if approached.

When contacting the authorities, let them know if the deer is in a dangerous spot on the road so that it can be removed.

For tips on how to avoid a deer crash to start with, check out Caltrans’ website.

