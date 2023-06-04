Saturday, June 3, 2023

Deer crashes into RV – takes short ride!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
“Honey, there’s a deer in our bed!” Well, “honey” would have to look quick, because when the deer crashes the RV, it may not stick around long.

We’re not sure if this is a comment about the resiliency of the Cervidae species, or about the thin-wall construction of RVs. In any event, a deer crashing into your RV could ruin your whole day!

What to do if you have a deer crash

deer crashIn any event, if you do happen to have a deer crash, here’s advice from California’s Department of Transportation on what to do next:

  • Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so.
  • Turn on your hazard lights and remain in the vehicle until you are sure it is safe.
  • Call emergency services if injuries are involved or the local police for property damage.
  • Stay away from the deer. If it is still alive, it could be confused, injured and dangerous if approached.
  • When contacting the authorities, let them know if the deer is in a dangerous spot on the road so that it can be removed.

For tips on how to avoid a deer crash to start with, check out Caltrans’ website.

