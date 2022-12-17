The definitive guide to free BLM land camping

By Cheri Sicard

One of our all-time favorite vloggers, Robin Barrett from Creativity RV, is back with the definitive guide to free BLM camping.

Anyone who follows Robin’s RV adventures knows that free camping on Bureau of Land Management land is her preferred way to RV.

Robin likes being by herself in the middle of nowhere. With BLM camping, not only can you have your own virtually private campground, but you can also usually stay there for as long as two weeks, 100% free.

Of course, this is boondocking, so you will want a generator or solar power and bring along plenty of water.

A lot of people never try BLM camping because they are unsure about where they are and are not allowed to camp. Not to mention, the process of finding BLM campsites can seem daunting to the uninitiated. If you are part of this group, Robin’s video may be just the push you need to try BLM land camping.

No fear—Robin breaks it down. Not only how to find great free BLM camping spots, but how to find little-known gems not typically listed on free campsite websites.

More than just how to find campsites, this definitive guide to BLM camping covers:

What exactly is the Bureau of Land Management

How long you can camp for free on BLM land

Developed versus dispersed BLM camping

Rules of free camping on BLM land

What to expect when camping on BLM land

What to look for on the road when searching for BLM camping spots

Various ways to search for free BLM camping both online and offline

To be sure, BLM camping is far more prevalent in the Western half of the country where HUGE swaths of land are managed by this agency. But there are some opportunities available in the East too. Almost a quarter of all United States land falls under the auspices of the Bureau of Land Management.

Check out Robin’s guide below and start planning your next trip!

