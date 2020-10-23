When RV parts are discontinued, DIY projects to the rescue!

By Nanci Dixon

When motorhome parts are discontinued, it is time for a DIY fix. Our 2017 motorhome has a unique living area wall light – a sconce that was slowly getting dimmer until it only flicked on every once in a while.

After several discussions with the RV manufacturer about getting the bulb replaced, it turns out that the LED bulb is not removable or replaceable. Who makes a light that has a bulb that can’t be replaced? And the even better question, who puts it in a motorhome?

Less than two-and-a-half years old and the entire $100 light needed to be replaced. I was not happy. But, we needed the light so I finally decided to bite the proverbial bullet and order another one. Two times they sent the wrong light and it wasn’t until after the second wrong light that I found out the original light was discontinued. No replacement was available from the manufacturer, online or anywhere.

If we wanted the light, we would have to get it fixed. I found that a lot of local lamp repair shops had no idea what to do with 12V lamps. That dead-end led me to an online store I had ordered from in the past. They came to the rescue and suggested a stick on LED bulb for $8. It had two layers to stay cool and came with a pin wedge adapter and a pin round adapter.

It was an easy, easy fix (finally!). Here’s what I did:

1. Cut out the old wires to the switch in the lamp

2. Cut off the wedge from the end of the pin adapter

3. Wired the pin adapter to the switch

4. Plugged the pin of the light into the pin adapter – makes the bulb replaceable!

5. Stuck the new bulb right on top of the existing non-removable bulb.

$92 saved! Let there be light!

Has this ever happened to you? What DIY project or modification have you made to your RV when traditional parts weren’t available? Please tell us in the comments below.

##RVT971