A perfect fall recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya with a twist

By Nanci Dixon

My family loves Jambalaya and they love red beans and rice too. With this Instant Pot™ recipe, I decided to take a chance and add red beans to the Jambalaya. This was an experiment that worked!

Ingredients

2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

3 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon minced jarred garlic

1 package (13-ounces) fully cooked andouille sausage, sliced diagonally (I had two leftover fully-cooked smoked turkey sausage and added those too)

1 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning, more if you like spicy!

1/2 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 bay leaves

1 1/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice

1 can (28-ounces) diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth (I used my favorite, Better Than Bullion)

1 can (15-ounces) red beans, drained

Directions

Set Instant Pot to sauté

2. Add onion and sauté until soft

3. Add garlic, green pepper, celery, and sausage. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

4. Turn Instant Pot off

5. Add remainder of ingredients EXCEPT red beans

6. Set Instant Pot to manual high for 7 minutes (6 minutes if you like the rice firm)

7. Quick-release

8. Stir in red beans

9. Make sure everything is well-mixed, and serve! Enjoy!

P.S. I love this little knife sharpener. I saw it on RVtravel and have been using it for over two years! It has proven to be a great kitchen gadget. I use it often to keep my good knives sharp.

RELATED

Amazing Instant Pot French Onion Soup

Easy almost-Homemade Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Instant Pot Cookin’: A fresh taste on a Southern dish

Recipe: Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Curry Soup (Warning: This WILL make you hungry)

##RVT971