A perfect fall recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya with a twist

By Nanci Dixon
My family loves Jambalaya and they love red beans and rice too. With this Instant Pot™ recipe, I decided to take a chance and add red beans to the Jambalaya. This was an experiment that worked!
Ingredients
2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)
1 onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon minced jarred garlic
1 package (13-ounces) fully cooked andouille sausage, sliced diagonally (I had two leftover fully-cooked smoked turkey sausage and added those too)
1 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning, more if you like spicy!
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
1 1/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice
1 can (28-ounces) diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth (I used my favorite, Better Than Bullion)
1 can (15-ounces) red beans, drained
Directions
- Set Instant Pot to sauté
2. Add onion and sauté until soft
3. Add garlic, green pepper, celery, and sausage. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.
4. Turn Instant Pot off
5. Add remainder of ingredients EXCEPT red beans
6. Set Instant Pot to manual high for 7 minutes (6 minutes if you like the rice firm)
7. Quick-release
8. Stir in red beans
9. Make sure everything is well-mixed, and serve! Enjoy!
P.S. I love this little knife sharpener. I saw it on RVtravel and have been using it for over two years! It has proven to be a great kitchen gadget. I use it often to keep my good knives sharp.
