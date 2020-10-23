A perfect fall recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya with a twist

0

Ingredients for Instant Pot JambalayaBy Nanci Dixon
My family loves Jambalaya and they love red beans and rice too. With this Instant Pot™ recipe, I decided to take a chance and add red beans to the Jambalaya. This was an experiment that worked!

Ingredients

2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)
1 onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon minced jarred garlic
1 package (13-ounces) fully cooked andouille sausage, sliced diagonally (I had two leftover fully-cooked smoked turkey sausage and added those too)
1 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning, more if you like spicy!
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
1 1/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice
1 can (28-ounces) diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth (I used my favorite, Better Than Bullion)
1 can (15-ounces) red beans, drained

Slice sausage diagonally

Directions

  1. Set Instant Pot to sauté

Saute until soft2. Add onion and sauté until soft

3. Add garlic, green pepper, celery, and sausage. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

4. Turn Instant Pot off

Instant Pot Jambalaya ingredients

5. Add remainder of ingredients EXCEPT red beans

6. Set Instant Pot to manual high for 7 minutes (6 minutes if you like the rice firm)

7. Quick-release

8. Stir in red beans

9. Make sure everything is well-mixed, and serve! Enjoy!

P.S. I love this little knife sharpener. I saw it on RVtravel and have been using it for over two years! It has proven to be a great kitchen gadget. I use it often to keep my good knives sharp.

Knife Sharpener

RELATED

Amazing Instant Pot French Onion Soup

Easy almost-Homemade Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Instant Pot Cookin’: A fresh taste on a Southern dish

Recipe: Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Curry Soup (Warning: This WILL make you hungry)

##RVT971

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments