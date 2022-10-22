20 ways to be the most disliked person in the campground

By J.R. Montigel

Here are 20 ways to become the most disliked man or woman in the campground! Obey them, and we guarantee you won’t have a single friend anywhere nearby.

We’re sure this list is incomplete, so please add your own rule(s) in the comments.

OK. Here’s how to totally annoy your fellow campers

Be sure your campfire smoke always blows in your neighbor’s window. Never pick up your dog’s poop. Crank up your music as loud as possible. A boombox on the picnic table works great! Turn on every outdoor light on your RV after dark. Add additional lights, especially blinking colored lights. Keep them on all night. Sit around your campfire with bubbas getting drunk, belching, swearing and smoking cigars. Let your engine idle for at least 30 minutes in the early morning before leaving your campsite. Watch your favorite Rambo movies loudly on your outdoor TV. The later at night, the better. Burn your trash in the campfire pit. Encourage your dog to bark at every camper that walks by and every other sound it hears outside the RV. Teach your kids or grandkids that walking or riding their bikes through other campers’ sites is a good way to get around the park. If you arrive late night in a campground, bang everything as loudly as you can while setting up and be sure to swear loudly at your partner while backing in. If you take an early-morning or late evening walk in the campground, talk loudly. If you bring your male dog along, let it off leash so it can pee on other campers’ outdoor furniture and their car or RV tires. Be sure to proudly display large political flags or banners. To get a conversation going with a stranger, say something like this: “Hey, how about that Trump (or Biden)?” Run your generator at all hours. Be sure to use your power drill to raise or lower your trailer jacks early or late in the day. Always use your cell phone outdoors. Be sure to speak loudly and use the speaker with its volume turned all the way up. So what if your kids or grandkids are running all over the place, screaming and yelling? They’re on vacation! Let ’em have fun! Use a chainsaw to cut firewood. Everybody loves tobacco smoke, right? So what if your cigar smoke blows into their window? It’s a free world! OK: Now it’s your turn. Please leave a comment. We bet you have something to add.

