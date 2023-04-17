Sunday, April 16, 2023

An easy trick that’ll make RV dumping a lot more sanitary

By Nanci Dixon
I have been storing our plastic disposable gloves for dumping the RV tanks in a bay cabinet next to the water bay for most of our RVing life. They are only a door away, but do you think I can get my husband to get them out EVERY time he touches the sewer hose? Nope, it’s always just an afterthought and often too late. I do nag a bit, “Do you have any idea how many deadly pathogens there could be on that hose?!” OK, I’ll admit I don’t either, but I know it is bad.

The solution, I decided, was to place the disposable gloves where he will SEE them when dumping the RV tanks. I had been looking for something like a tissue case to mount on the wet bay door, but decided to use an industrial Velcro-like sticky tape to attach a box directly to the door instead.

I first cleaned the door off with rubbing alcohol, then attached both sides of the sticky tape to the box and stuck it to the door. When he runs out of gloves in the first box, I can either add another piece of sticky tape to a new box of gloves or stuff more gloves in the existing box.

Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

I love this sticky tape (like Velcro) and never run out with the large rolls of Hook and Loop Sticky Tape from Amazon. Now my husband surely can’t miss the gloves when he’s dumping the RV tanks, right?

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
