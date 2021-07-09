Dodge charges into suddenly crowded e-truck race

Stellantis, the conglomerate that gobbled up Fiat/Chrysler/Jeep along with Peugeot in January, announced this week that it too would have an entry into the field of battery-powered electric pickups.

The new truck will be an electric version of the popular Ram 1500, one of the most profitable vehicles in the company’s line.

Ram brand CEO Mike Koval, Jr. is already promising that his version of an e-truck will be a “class-shattering” pickup that would leave the electric brand offerings of competitors Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado in the dust.

The company rolled out its electrification strategy on Thursday, promising $35 billion in investments through 2025 with plans for four flexible battery-electric vehicle platforms that can manage 300 to 500 miles per charge. They said they plan for 40% of sales in the U.S. to be low-emission vehicles by 2030.

Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis also had startling news, announcing that Dodge would be offering electric versions of its famous “muscle” cars by 2024. He said the promise of increased power and performance was driving the move.

“Our engineers are reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation. They know, we know, that electric motors can give us more, and if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it,” Kuniskis said.

Stellantis is also planning an electric Jeep Grand Cherokee.

As part of the strategy, the company also revealed new “mottos” for its brands:

Jeep – Zero emission freedom

Ram – Built to serve a sustainable planet

Dodge – Tear up the streets … not the planet

Chrysler – Clean technology for a new generation of families