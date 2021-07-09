RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 9, 2021

Issue 1640

Today’s thought

“My happiness grows in direct proportion to my acceptance, and in inverse proportion to my expectations.” ―Michael J. Fox

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Collector Car Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

Tip of the Day

Why didn’t I think of that?! An easy trick to keep your sewer hose clean

By Nanci Dixon

I had a chance to attend a seminar last week on all things black and grey tanks and learned a new dump technique. After all these years of RVing, I had never heard of or thought about this sensible tip.

Here is a quick, easy tip to help keep your sewer hose clean…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Venture Stratus SR231VRB couple’s trailer. As he reports, “As a couple’s camper this is going to be one that stands out to me as having a terrific floor plan along with way-above-average storage.” Click here to read.

The easiest way to seal annoying seam leaks

Seal those seams for the season! Ever revisit your RV after a long winter and find that your cover didn't do its job? Or been eating dinner outside and heard drips coming through your awning? Ugh. It happens to the best of us, and it's not that uncommon. Fabric seams that leak are annoying (and sometimes costly), yet so simple to fix.

BAD NEWS: Tornado rips through Georgia RV park. RVs destroyed, 13 people treated for injuries. Read the story.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

30 amps – simplified

A 30-amp electrical system on an RV has the capability of using 3,600 watts or 30 amps before you will overload the system. 120 volts x 30 amps = 3,600 watts. Think of it like this: You could use 36 100-watt light bulbs and when you turn the 37th one on it will probably trip a breaker. You should never run more than one major appliance at a time, e.g., air conditioner and microwave. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

These 22 Beaches Across America Absolutely Must Be Added To Your Bucket List

The title says it all! How many have you been to? Oh, and even if you’re not near the ocean right now, some of these are lake beaches!

Recipe of the Day

Taco Pasta

by Kelli Thomas from Omaha, NE

Need an easy and hearty dinner recipe? Give this taco pasta a try. It can be whipped up in no time. Taco seasoning gives the dish just enough Mexican flavor, then the tomatoes with chilies add a little heat. Cream cheese and sour cream mellow out the whole dish and help provide the perfect balance of flavors. This will be a perfect weeknight meal.

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe.

Don’t sweat inside your RV this summer!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two air conditioners (with two SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Trivia

Do you know what the difference between fog and mist is? If you can’t see more than 100 meters (328 feet) ahead of you, it’s fog. If you can see 100 meters in front of you, it’s mist.

*What does the phrase “I will find you on a beach” mean in Iceland?

A.) I’ll get my revenge!

B.) Let’s go fishing

C.) Meet at the northernmost point of the island at midnight

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sam loves the trailer and traveling with us. This is a picture of Sam and me having breakfast and catching up on the news online.” —Kathleen Lee

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

A lizard walks into a bar pushing a baby in a stroller. “What’s your kid’s name?” asks the bartender. “Tiny,” says the lizard. “Because he’s my newt.” [Hint: Read the last two words “together.”]

