The world’s oldest surfer is…

Seiichi Sano is truly inspiring. At age 89 he holds the record for the world’s oldest surfer verified by Guinness World Records. (He broke the record when he was 88.)

Seiichi Sano is still hitting the waves at the grand age of 88 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1Yy0pqeh8y — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 31, 2023

Sano has always been active. In his 80s, he climbed Mount Fuji, and then took up surfing! Just a few days after someone he worked with told him that he surfed, Sano had a wetsuit and was ready to try the waves.

He doesn’t need to be the best, but needs to enjoy what he does. He says, “It’s the can-do attitude that will get you there, not logic. Don’t complicate things. I’m not perfect, but I’m not too bad either.” Sano continues to work every day at his business.

Others think it is too dangerous, particularly at his age, but he feels safer on the board than on the highway.

Holding the Guinness Book of Records title of the “world’s oldest surfer” at age 89 is amazing, but perhaps the most meaningful aspect of this feat may be the inspiration he gives to others. Be active, keep doing what you love, and don’t care what others say.

Seiichi Sano is looking forward to his 100th birthday and plans to still be surfing. He is also considering taking up bouldering.

##RVT1106