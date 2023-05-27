Friday, May 26, 2023

Just for fun

The world’s oldest surfer is…

By Nanci Dixon
0
The world's oldest surfer is 89 and still hitting the waves
Photo credit: Linnaea Mallette

Seiichi Sano is truly inspiring. At age 89 he holds the record for the world’s oldest surfer verified by Guinness World Records. (He broke the record when he was 88.)

Sano has always been active. In his 80s, he climbed Mount Fuji, and then took up surfing! Just a few days after someone he worked with told him that he surfed, Sano had a wetsuit and was ready to try the waves.

He doesn’t need to be the best, but needs to enjoy what he does. He says, “It’s the can-do attitude that will get you there, not logic. Don’t complicate things. I’m not perfect, but I’m not too bad either.” Sano continues to work every day at his business.

Others think it is too dangerous, particularly at his age, but he feels safer on the board than on the highway.

Holding the Guinness Book of Records title of the “world’s oldest surfer” at age 89 is amazing, but perhaps the most meaningful aspect of this feat may be the inspiration he gives to others. Be active, keep doing what you love, and don’t care what others say.

Seiichi Sano is looking forward to his 100th birthday and plans to still be surfing. He is also considering taking up bouldering.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
