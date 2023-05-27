Amazing 2023 Newmar King Aire 4596 Luxury Motorhome debuts new, impressive floor plan

In the video below, Andrew Steele of RVing with Andrew Steele takes us on a tour of the Newmar King Aire 2023 4596 model, featuring a new floor plan that, in Andrew’s opinion, makes it the nicest Newmar King Aire ever built!

As Andrew specializes in high-end luxury RVs, that is saying a lot.

In the video below he is just doing a quick tour to show you the new floor plan. If you want to go into more detail about Newmar’s King Aire Luxury motorhomes, he has a number of other videos on his channel that go into the minutiae. So if you are in the market for a Newmar, there’s a whole lot you can learn from them.

The tour begins in the cockpit, where you will notice beautiful detail work. For instance, the stitched door panel coordinates with the comfortable seating.

A huge slide out living room with lots of windows and lots of storage take up the front of the coach. The comfortable and stylish recliners here are also massage chairs!

The kitchen, which is outfitted with all high-end brand appliances, is a chef’s dream. It has everything a gourmet could ever want or need:

22-cubic-foot Viking refrigerator/freezer

Built-in Wolf coffee maker

Built-in wine glass racks

Sub-Zero wine cooler

But wait, there’s more!

This coach has something I have never seen or heard of before in ANY RV and that is a walk-in pantry!

This motorhome houses 1 1/2 baths. The half-bath nearer to the kitchen and pantry area is beautifully appointed and features lots of storage. With this feature on board, there’s no need for guests to go through the bedroom to get to the master bath.

But speaking of the master bath, it is ENORMOUS! It features marble tile floors and a huge tiled shower with oversized showerheads and a teak seat. This bathroom looks like it belongs in a luxury spa, not a motorhome

The cathedral-style ceiling makes this shower accessible even for tall folks. A HUGE hammered metal trough-style sink has double faucets so two people can use it at once.

A king-sized bed is the focal point of the large slide out bedroom. Motion detector lights throughout the coach will illuminate midnight ramblings.

More about the Newmar King Aire Luxury Motorhome:

Whirlpool washer and dryer

Built-in safe in the wardrobe closet

Built upon a Spartan K3 chassis

20,000-pound towing capacity

Adaptive cruise control

Collision mitigation system

Solid frame that’s 50% thicker than the competition

Tilt function that helps empty waste tanks

MSRP: $1.675 million

The craftsmanship and detail in this motorhome are amazing. Then again, for the price, they should be. In fact, for that price, it should probably come with a maid, a cook, and a valet! But I digress…

Watch the video and prepare to be impressed whether you are in the market for one yourself or just want to know how the other half lives!

##RVT1106b