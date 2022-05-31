These two great satellite apps make lining up satellite dishes easy

Here are two great satellite apps for lining up the satellite dish. Dish Align and SatFinder Lite have changed my RV setup time and lowered my frustrations. As we migrate to the tree-filled North from the treeless Arizona desert, finding satellite signals on our dish becomes increasingly difficult.

Not to mention we have satellite overkill: a Winegard Trav’ler on the roof at the back, a motion satellite on the roof in front (that has never worked), and a portable satellite dish.

Suffice it to say, my husband needs his TV. The last three days in a national park with no hope of service was his Waterloo. We couldn’t even get cell service.

Booking sites for satellite reception

When we have a choice of sites, I will just ask for the most open. If I’m booking a site online, I sometimes use Google Earth to check out the spots ahead of time. Once arrived, I pull out the phone and use these apps.

Satellite finder apps

Dish Align

Dish Align finds your location and points in the direction of the satellites.

How to use Dish Align

Open the app.

Select the satellite numbers for your unit. Hint: Star them to find easily the next time.

Dish Align will use your location and point toward the satellites.

Make sure you orient your device in the correct direction.

Note the direction of the satellite so you can point your satellite dish in that same direction. If your satellite dish is not portable, park your RV or vehicle in that direction instead.

SatFinder Lite

SatFinder Lite is our newest app. While deep in the woods in Arkansas, a helpful park host saw us moving the portable satellite dish back and forth. He came over and showed us the app he uses. SatFinder literally shows where the satellites are in the sky. It’s pretty cool, but a little unsettling at the same time. I wonder if it can spot UFOs, too…

How to use SatFinder

Open app.

Choose satellites for satellite type or just view all the satellites.

Point your phone toward the sky and move until the satellite numbers come into view.

Position portable dish or vehicle dish toward those satellites.

I used both apps last night when being able to choose the campsite in an almost-empty county park. My husband had just driven the motorhome more than 350 miles in the wind and I knew a little TV would soothe him, probably to sleep. Sometimes the value of the TV is just to watch him.

##RVDT1872