Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Full-Time RVing

These are the top states for full-time RVers

By Nanci Dixon
0
A United States' sticker map shows potential top states for full-time RVers

About one million Americans live in their RVs full-time. That’s a lot of people! But where exactly do these RVers “live”? Below are the top states that are popular with RVers who live full-time in their RVs.

First, there are a variety of things to consider when looking at a state to full-time in.

Full-time RVing: Factors to consider

  • Availability of RV-friendly campsites or RV parks
  • Proximity to attractions and amenities
  • Climate when planning to stay year-round or seasonally
  • Cost of living
  • State income and sales tax (more on that here)
  • Will you be a snowbird and stay temporarily or will you live in the state full-time?

Top states for full-time RVers

Florida

Florida has many RV parks and campgrounds and is known for its warm climate. Also, there are abundant outdoor recreational opportunities. Because of this, many full-time RVers establish residency in Florida. Things to consider:

  • There is no state income tax
  • Many RVers establish Florida as their “home” residence
  • It can be sweltering in the summer months
  • It can be crowded and challenging to find campsites in the winter months

Arizona

Arizona is another state that is popular with RVers due to its warm weather and wide variety of outdoor activities. It also has a number of RV parks and campgrounds.

  • Arizona has a diverse climate from northern winters with snow and skiing and southern areas with generally warm winter temps.
  • Summers can be brutal, however, with temps in the southern areas up to 125 degrees.
  • Quartzsite, Arizona, is known as an RVer’s “mecca” for boondocking.

Texas

Texas has a number of RV parks and campgrounds, and it is known for its diverse landscape and range of recreational opportunities.

  • No personal income tax makes it a popular state to establish residency for RVers.
  • All vehicles need to be inspected yearly if Texas residents.
  • Have many RV parks for overnight, weekly, monthly and seasonal rentals.

South Dakota

South Dakota is a popular place to establish residency for RVers but necessarily stay year-round.

  • No state income tax
  • Easy to set up residency
  • Pleasant summers
  • Winters can be brutal

California

California has a number of RV parks and campgrounds and it is known for its diverse landscape, beautiful coastlines, and range of recreational opportunities.

  • The cost of living is high.
  • Gas prices are extremely high.
  • As recently reported, the changing weather can bring natural disasters.
  • Depending on location, it can can be a good place for RVers year-round.

Oregon

Oregon is famous for its beautiful natural surroundings and it has a number of RV parks and campgrounds.

  • Rainy winters and warm summers
  • Great state parks (and many of them)
  • Beautiful shoreline
  • Oregon can be a full-time RVer’s year-round home

How to decide where to go as a full-time RVer

Ultimately, the best place for an RVer to live full-time will depend on their personal preferences, finances and needs. RVers have the freedom to pack up and leave if they don’t like a place and always check out somewhere else.

