Tell us: What is your dream RV trip?

Most of us are sitting at home now or self-quarantined in our RV. We’re not traveling with our RVs except to go from one place to another to wait out the coronavirus threat.

We think that means there’s a whole lot of daydreaming going on about where to go when things return to normal, when it’s okay to get back on the road like in the good ol’ days (of a few months ago).

So we have a question for you: What RV trip is at the top of your bucket list? Is it an adventure to Alaska via the Alaska Highway? Or maybe you’d rather get your kicks on Route 66? Are there National Parks you’ve never seen but yearn to?

We know RVers who’ve planned grand adventures — to visit every state in the USA with their RV (okay, maybe not Hawaii) or explore every National Park. Some dream of renting an RV to explore New Zealand.

Please drop us a line about your “dream RV trip” (up to about 400 words maximum). We’ll post some of them on RVtravel.com, which, of course, will bring you fame far and wide.

Use the form here, or email editor@rvtravel.com with the words Dream RV Trip on the subject line.

The road awaits. Where will it take you?