I want to dump our RV Dish TV service

Yes, you read that correctly. I do not want to continue paying the $9 a month to access our Dish TV satellite service while traveling in our RV. Cost is not the reason I want to cancel. I believe the $9 fee is quite reasonable. It’s certainly not because of poor service. Service has been great! No matter where we’ve traveled, we’ve always been able to access a satellite that delivers all the programming I could ever want. Everyone from the company’s “change service” reps to the “technology support team” has been superb.

So why cancel Dish TV?

I want to dump our Dish RV service for many reasons. First, I am exhausted by the daily reports of violence. I know it’s not the networks’ fault. They are simply reporting the news. The problem is that the news is always the same. Names and locations might change but violence remains constant. It doesn’t matter much where we travel in our RV. From north to south and east to west, the local and national news remains the same. Day after day, we see and hear all about it: murder, unprovoked and brutal attacks on strangers, drive-by shootings, domestic violence, carjackings, hostage situations, looting, and more! Frankly, I’m sick about it and exhausted from hearing it.

Getting my husband to agree? Not so simple.

My husband’s not as ready as I am to ditch the Dish TV. “Just don’t watch the news or the news channels,” he advises. Right. But if he’s watching, I’m watching by default because we’re in an RV. There’s not any space for me to “escape” to, especially as the weather turns colder.

The political ads

The news is bad, but the political ads? Well, sometimes they seem even worse. And the ads will only increase in number and frequency as we get closer to the elections. I don’t think I’d mind so much if the politicians did something except shovel mud at their opponents. I’d like to hear some fresh policy ideas or some new thoughts about ways to battle, say, violence, for instance.

Programming

The comedies aren’t funny. The dramas are predictable. And instead of coming up with anything new and different, successful series have beget hollow clones of themselves—albeit in different locations or emphasis. Most programming is, in my view, a waste of time.

It used to be that new shows were released in the fall. The hype for new programming played on air for weeks prior to the “premiers.” And most times, the hype was well-deserved. Now it seems that television writers have become lazy, and viewers simply accept whatever we’re given.

An RV “No TV Zone”

As I think about it, I’ve been craving an RV “No TV Zone” for a while now. When I envision time away from home in our RV, watching television doesn’t enter the picture. I’d much rather listen to crickets and the crackling campfire than hear political ads. I prefer seeing a perfect sunrise or sunset to watching the news. And a conversation with another RVer wins over lame programming any day.

How about you? When RVing, do you watch TV? If so, do you watch regular programming (over the antennae, cable, or satellite), or do you subscribe to streaming services? Let us know in the comments below. (And wish me luck in establishing an RV “No TV Zone.”)

Editor’s note: If your comments turn political, they will be deleted.

