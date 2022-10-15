RVtravel.com Photo Contest, October 15, 2022

Select your favorite photo

From reader Jeff Signorini: “Heading back to our campsite we saw a summer thunderstorm rolling in over the main peaks of the Grand Teton range and caught great lighting and a lightning strike. Grand Teton National Park, Jackson, Wyoming.”

From reader Jerry Liszak: “We love camping in the Pacific Northwest with our motorhome and one of our favorite places to camp is Crater Lake, Oregon.”

From reader Barb Froelich: “Heading out of Arches National Park after a long day of hiking and sightseeing, we saw what was shaping up to be a glorious sunset. We stopped at Balanced Rock to grab this shot, then off we went!”

From reader Debbie Freidell: “Beautiful day at Paul B. Johnson State Park near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. I told my husband to hold it for just a minute. 🙂 ”

From reader Reno DiTullio: “What’s not to like about Yosemite National Park? This scene from Tunnel View was taken early morning during a rain storm, only two of us there; usually this overlook is packed with people… go early, stay late. Enjoy”