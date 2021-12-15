Here are some things I do to make camp cooking easier

Our entire family enjoys camping. And eating. That means someone’s continually planning, preparing, and serving the food. That “someone” is usually me. Don’t get me wrong. I like to eat, too. So, I’ve found ways to minimize effort and save time while I’m at it. Here are some ideas that work for my family that make camp cooking easier:

Breakfast

I always serve cereal or oatmeal for breakfast. If hubby wants to make bacon and eggs on the outside grill, that’s fine. But more times than not we’ll grab a quick bite and jump into the activities of the day. So, I opt for easy and quick. (Hint: Cleanup is a snap with just bowls and spoons to wash/dry.)

Lunch

Bagels are my preferred choice for bread. Unlike sandwich bread, bagels likely won’t get smashed during transit. We pair the bagels with spicy mustard, cheese, and cold cuts for the adults’ lunches, while kids prefer peanut butter and jelly on their bagels. Sometimes I prepare tuna salad at home ahead of time and have it in the RV fridge ready to go on the bagels for an alternative lunch. Apples seem to travel best, at least for us. Sometimes I’ll pack grapes and pears as well.

Dinner

Ah … my favorite meal. Hubby usually grills hamburgers (which fit nicely inside a sliced bagel, by the way). We like to grill more than we’ll eat in one sitting. That way we put the extra burgers into the fridge and simply warm them in the microwave another day. I’ll also freeze extra cooked hamburgers and use them on rainy, non-grilling days. Other easy grilling meats include brats, hot dogs, chicken, and steak.

If we’ve had success fishing, we’ll grill ‘em up that same night. Add steamed veggies and a lettuce salad and your meal is complete.

Even though it involves more prep, everyone enjoys shish kebabs. I cut bite-size pieces of sirloin steak and marinate it overnight. (Make easy marinade with equal parts of water and soy sauce plus one teaspoon of garlic powder.) Add fresh veggie pieces like mushrooms, green/red/orange peppers, red onions, and whatever other veggies you like. The older kids love skewering their personalized “bob” and gobble up this meal.

Snacks

Fresh air seems to make everyone hungry. While I try to push fruits as a first choice of snack, something salty or sweeter usually interests the kids more. Sometimes we’ll have homemade granola, premade-at-home cookies, or popcorn. A toasted bagel topped with fruit-flavored cream cheese makes an easy snack throughout the day or in the evening, too.

Since I simplified our camping foods, I enjoy the RV experience so much more! I’m much more relaxed and that means everyone camping with me is more relaxed, as well!

What foods do you take camping? Share your ideas for camp cooking in the comments section below, please!

