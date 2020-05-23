Editor’s life update May 22, 2020

KINGMAN, ARIZONA

May 22, 2020, 3 p.m., Pacific Time

By Chuck Woodbury

It’s time to hit the road again after 2 1/2 months in Kingman, a former mining town along Route 66. Its claim to fame besides being on the Mother Road is its native son, Andy Devine, the gravelly-voiced character actor who appeared in probably hundreds of early Hollywood Westerns.

Kingman is in the hills at 3,300 feet, so the daytime temperature is about 12 degrees cooler than in Quartzsite and Phoenix, each a 90-minute drive away. The temperature is forecasted to hit 100 next week. We plan to leave by the 1st of next month. We’ll travel I-40 west and then over the Tehachapi Mountains to central California, where we’ll head north through the Central Valley, probably on state Route 99, and then join I-5 at Sacramento. We’ll stop en route for a few days at my aunt’s mini-ranch near Fresno.

The small RV park where we’ve been staying has 42 spaces, about half of which, I’d guess, are occupied by people who live and work in the area. Most of the others are like Gail and me, staying away from home from awhile to self-isolate in sparsely populated Mohave County, with few coronavirus cases (although it’s increasing). Some people in the park, I know, will leave June 1. The heat might be getting to them.

Our site is is nothing special. We’re packed in pretty tightly, but lucky for us our neighbors are quiet and pleasant. The view is not exactly scenic — two huge signs perhaps 75 yards away lite up brightly at night for a Chevron station and a Carl’s Jr. restaurant.

In the last few weeks I have noticed more overnighters in the park. I’ve talked to some, and they report they are either heading home or on a normal RV road trip (at least as normal as it can be right now).

PEOPLE ARE DEFINITELY GETTING OUT more now with their RVs than a month ago. I watch the news carefully, especially anything that’s related to RVing, and I am surprised at the reports of a big spike in RV sales. I don’t know what that means for you and me and other RVers in the long term (more crowded campgrounds perhaps?). I will try to make sense about all this in the weeks and months ahead.

The popular travel writer Peter Greenberg said last week on CBS This Morning that the travel industry is dead and will be dead for at least another year. He said the RV travel industry was another story. Echoing others, he said it is poised to boom, thanks to the way RVers can travel and keep to themselves so easily.

He’s right. I suspect a lot of people who are accustomed to flying away to Europe or elsewhere are now thinking very seriously about buying an RV and traveling America (as they did in 2001 after 9-11); they can forgo being squeezed into a plane, then sleeping in a hotel and eating in restaurants where the nasty coronavirus lurks, just waiting to pounce.

* * *

That’s all for now. Just wanted to provide you with a quick update.

Be well. Be safe. Most RVtravel.com readers are of an age where they are vulnerable to serious consequences if they get the virus. Please listen to what scientists say, not politicians, and wash your hands real good with soap.