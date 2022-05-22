Enter your vintage trailer in this 2023 calendar contest

Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine wants your vintage trailer to appear in their 2023 calendar! How fun would it be to see your RV featured?
Here’s what they say:
We are excited to announce our 2023 Calendar and would like to feature your trailer!
We are looking for great photos to make this year’s calendar better than ever.
-
Photos must be received no later than June 30th, 2022
-
Photos must be 300 dpi or higher at 9″x12″ in a horizontal format. jpg or png files.
-
Well-composed, well-lit, exterior shots. (No people in photos.)
-
The vintage trailer must be the focus, but period-correct gear and classic cars as props are OK.
-
No watermarks or unnatural-looking editing or vignettes.
-
Email photos to vintagecampertrailers@gmail.
com or with https://wetransfer.com/ or https://www.dropbox.com/
-
Trailers used in the calendar will receive a free copy.
Okay, folks! You have a little more than a month to enter your vintage trailer. Have fun with this! And if you win, let us know so we can give you a special shoutout.
You can view this year’s calendar here—look at all those cuter campers!
Oh, and if you like vintage trailers, make sure you read yesterday’s story about a gorgeous 1962 Streamline Countess.
##RVT1053b