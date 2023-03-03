EPA proposes allowing more ethanol in gasoline in 8 states

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a new rule that would allow gasoline with higher ethanol blends to be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states starting in 2024. This is a significant win for the biofuels industry, which has long advocated for sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer months. Currently, such sales are prohibited due to concerns about increased smog during hot weather.

The proposal was requested by governors in the eight states and has been welcomed by industry groups and members of Congress. However, there are questions about why the new rules could not be implemented sooner.

The proposed rule would allow for the sale of higher ethanol blends in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, during the summer months. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is currently blended with 10% ethanol, which is allowed year-round.

This issue is particularly important in the Midwest, where the majority of the nation’s corn is grown and almost 40% of that crop is used to produce ethanol. As the demand for ethanol increases, so should the demand and price for corn paid to farmers.

While industry groups such as the American Coalition for Ethanol have welcomed the EPA’s proposal, they have criticized the agency for delaying action until 2024, accusing it of being influenced by the petroleum industry.

