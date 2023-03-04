Friday, March 3, 2023

What are your likely plans for 2023? Buy an RV, sell your RV, or both?

By RV Travel
Do you plan to buy an RV in 2023? Do you plan to sell your current RV? Or do you plan to do both, buy and sell?

The good news is that the price of new RVs has already begun to drop, dramatically in many cases. But the bad news is that so has the resale value of used RVs, again, sometimes dramatically.

We’re talking about your likely plans. Nothing is for sure, right? So what do you think? Buy? Sell? Both?

