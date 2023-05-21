I have become too comfortable in my sticks-and-bricks home

I am afraid that I have become too comfortable in my new house without wheels. As some of you may remember, my husband and I inherited my father’s house when he passed away. We were full-time RVers and my husband gladly leapt at the chance to have a sticks-and-bricks again. Me, not so much. I was an avid RVer, out there living my dream. It was a bitter fight and, on some days, still is.

But not today. I am afraid I have become too comfortable. I must admit, this house living is easier than RV living. We each have lots of room. I can write this from a variety of places— the dining table, kitchen table, office or the living room, where I am now. Not just the tiny, cramped table in the RV. I can have my morning coffee on the screened porch without being on the lookout for rattlesnakes or sneaky coyotes. Also, having constant, reliable Wi-Fi is a major perk!

There is no challenge here unless it is running to get the garbage out to the street when I hear the trucks approaching. The washer is huge! The fridge is huge, too! The 50-gallon water heater feels like a never-ending supply. Don’t need to flush out the black tank—all I need to do is flush. When something breaks, a repair person is here within the day and it is fixed. There are literally hundreds of repair shops to choose from, eager for our business.

I have a big bathtub and a king-size bed with room on each side. Yesterday, we rode our bikes to the store for bananas. Everything is convenient. I have become too comfortable.

There isn’t the contest of trying to beat others out for the few choice campsites in a national or state park. No spending hours and hours planning the best route.

We do have our reservations for the heat of the summer in Minnesota though. I, like so many others, pressed the button to reserve campsites the very moment they opened. I was number 410 in the queue. It was a challenge. We have no reservations yet for the travel days, and I will admit that I dread the intensity of trying to find them.

I write the Campground Crowding column here on RVtravel.com and I know the angst that others are feeling, too, trying to get into the park of their choice. I also know the expense. It is cheaper living in this house than traveling in the RV. Yes, gone are the good ol’ days.

And yet, in all this comfort and convenience something is missing. Something major. I’m missing the sunrises and sunsets. The cool brisk mornings and evenings around the campfire. I’m missing seeing this most beautiful and diverse land and learning the history, turmoil, and survival in our museums, national parks, and military sites. I’m missing meeting new neighbors and constant change. I’m even missing the exposure to wild winds, ice storms, and awning-breaking rain.

The challenge is missing, and I am afraid I have become too comfortable.

##RVT1105