Not many people would disagree that the United States is in an inflationary period. Prices are on the rise from the grocery store to the fuel pump and to campgrounds across the country. Are costs really rising or has “greedflation” taken over RV campgrounds?

No lack of customers

If you’ve experienced difficulties in making RV campsite reservations lately, you already know that campgrounds have no lack of customers. Since the COVID pandemic, hordes of folks have purchased RVs and are hitting the highways in record-breaking numbers. High demand drives higher prices.

In some areas of the country, the lack of affordable housing has also provided campgrounds and RV parks with an abundance of customers. Folks who cannot afford housing anywhere else see campgrounds as a viable option. Most RVs come with a price tag that costs less than purchasing a stix-n-brix home. People on limited income are taking advantage of this housing option.

Why more fees?

Besides the reality of supply and demand, I asked one campground owner, “Why are prices rising so fast in RV parks?”

Worker wages. He told me that, in his case, workers are demanding higher wages. “My wife and I aren’t getting any younger. We need outside help to keep everything going in the park. If we find and train a good, dependable worker, we have to pay them higher wages so that they won’t go looking for work someplace else.”

Other owners of small, privately owned campgrounds noted that prices for food, goods and services, fuel, and more, are hitting their private budgets just like everyone else. To make their own ends meet, they will charge more for stays in their campgrounds.

No end to fees

It may seem as if some RV park owners know no limits when it comes to inventing extra fees. Is this “greedflation” or simple economics? Here are a few of the extra campground charges I’ve seen recently:

Reservation fees. Some campgrounds charge a fee for making a reservation, no matter how you reserve a space.

Late check-in fees. If you arrive late or pull into the campground after-hours, you may see a late-check-in fee on your final bill.

Check for yourself

To avoid any unwanted surprises, it’s important that you check each campground’s policies and fees before making a reservation. Ask questions and then ask follow-up questions to make sure you know exactly what your final stay will cost.

Have you ever been surprised by an additional campground fee? Tell us about it in the comments below, please.

