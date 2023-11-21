EV charging stations for RVs – Thor pushes concept

The RV industry seems to have recognized the wind-change in vehicles. Like it or not, electric vehicles will become a reality somewhere in the future. Some RV manufacturers have made a move toward adapting to that reality, but one thing stands in the way. EV charging stations for RVs will be a necessity. A key principle of RVing is freedom: freedom to go where you want. If there aren’t charge stations along the way, plenty of them, electric RVs (eRVs) won’t sell. RV giant Thor is pushing for them.

“Chargers in destinations popular with RV owners”

Today Thor rushed out with new “state-of-the-art 3-D renderings of an EV charging station concept” it says will serve eRVers. Their dream stations are fit to serve big Class A motorhomes and small EV-towed trailers—along with their tow vehicles. “The concept,” says a Thor press release, “illustrates THOR’s efforts to support the development of pull-through eRV-compatible chargers in destinations popular with RV owners.”

Features of EV charging stations for RVs

In Thor’s dream, there are a number of principal needs to meet in EV charging stations for RVs. Plenty of maneuvering room. Compare it to the fuel pump arrangements at your typical 7-11 versus the fuel islands at a truck stop. Carrying the truck stop analogy a bit further, Thor’s view of eRV stations also includes, “restrooms, a playground and fitness equipment, [that] help eRV owners relax and recharge alongside their vehicles. These facilities, like the entire concept charging station, are designed to blend into their natural surroundings.”

Thinking in practical terms, Thor’s vision also includes wide, pull-through charge station aisles. No unhitching here. And not just a single charge cord in each bay. EV charging stations for RVs would be equipped with two charging cables. If your e-motorhome’s toad is an EV, then charge them both at the same time.

And who will build them, so they will come?

Of course, Thor is an RV builder—not an EV charging station contractor. We can’t quite envision Thor doing a Tesla-like task of building Thor-branded EV charging stations for RVs across the country. Thor is working with the RV Industry Association’s lobbying efforts to kick-start states and Uncle Sam into building eRV charge stations. In their press release, Thor reminds readers, “We designed this concept to provide states and rural communities a better understanding of the infrastructure needed near parks, destination towns and other popular destinations to retain the tremendous economic benefits future RV travelers will offer.”

Will Congress think this is such a good idea that it will rush to fund the concept? THOR and the RV Industry Association have already pitched their idea to government. They made a point of detailing the economic case for states to use some of the $7.5 billion federal EV funding currently available. That funding is already in place, and industry thinks state and tribal governments should use it to build EV charging stations for RVs.

Not “concrete soaked in diesel”

Finally, lest the vision of “concrete soaked in diesel with reefer trucks roaring in the ear” ala truck stops leave a bad taste, consider this. Thor doesn’t want folks put off the eRV idea with such visions of a fueling stop. Rather, “every aspect of the eRV experience should be enjoyable, including charging.” Since it takes a while to “refuel” an EV, Thor sees travelers taking advantage of the charging downtime outside their rigs enjoying “beautiful natural landscaping, berms, trees and green spaces since EV charging stations don’t store or handle fuel.”

##RVT1132b