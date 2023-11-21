Senator Wash camping? Look out for smoke

Boondockers along the Arizona/California border who favor Senator Wash camping, here’s a heads-up. The BLM (Bureau of Land Management) says it plans on doing some prescribed burning at Senator Wash North Shore recreation area. It won’t be a day or two, either. The burns could take place over several months.

Project to reduce fire threat

BLM’s fire managers say between this December and on into April of next year, there will be burns “as weather and fuel conditions allow.” What will they burn? Workers have been removing vegetation along the shoreline and along roadsides. The stuff has been put into piles, and the burn will remove the slash. The whole project was undertaken to reduce fire threat and to improve recreation access.

If you’ll be at Senator Wash camping this season, then be prepared for some “light smoke,” as the BLM puts it. Teams will take into account weather conditions and visitor safety. It does mean that access to the burn areas may be closed down while the piles are afire.

Where do they get the money for this?

A BLM news release notes that funds for the burn came through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. The legislation funds fuel treatments to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and benefit neighboring communities.

For more information on Senator Wash camping, click here.

