New EV Wolf could be an alpha ready pickup truck

Another manufacturer is counting on the potential popularity of electric pickup trucks. The truck is named Wolf and it’s made by Alpha Motors Corporation in Irvine, California.

The Wolf is a two-seat, two-passenger electric utility truck available in standard rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor or a dual-motor AWD powertrain. It debuted recently at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.

The Alpha Wolf has a 75 kWh battery pack that provides up to 275 miles of driving range in a single full charge. It has 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in 6.2 seconds.

“The Wolf electric truck debut marks a significant milestone on our roadmap to commercialization,” the company said via a press release. “We are driven to move humanity towards (sic) a carbon-neutral future through efficient mobility solutions.”

The manufacturer began taking reservations for the truck in March. A pre-production prototype could arrive in mid-2022.

Value could help the Alpha Wolf EV. Its base starting price is anticipated at about $36,000 (before tax credits). Pending competition includes the Rivian T1 ($70,000) and Ford F-150 Lightning ($40,000).

The Alpha Wolf measures 190 inches (4,828 mm) long, 76 inches wide (1,930 mm), and is 67 inches (1,700 mm) tall. Since it’s a two-seat, single-cab model, the truck bed measures a generous 71 inches (1,810 mm) long, 62 inches (1,580 mm) wide, and 17 inches (428 mm) deep, enough to deliver up to 43.3 cubic feet of cargo space.

Reservations for the Wolf are available at the official website, Wolf.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1015b